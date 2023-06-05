This made my day: Mum teaches kids to spread love by giving out drinks to migrant workers

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

One mum in Singapore taught her kids to show kindness to not only their loved ones, but also strangers.

In a TikTok video uploaded on June 1, Kok Mee Bin's son can be seen giving out some refreshments to workers painting the exterior walls of their home on what appeared to be a hot day.

After Kok opened the window, her son passed packet drinks and snacks to workers on the gondola, earning smiles and thanks from them.

The mum then encouraged her child to thank the workers for their work.

"Acts of kindness help children form connections that are positively associated with increased happiness," Kok wrote in the video's captions, and shared that she teaches her kids to show kindness to others as it provides them with "a greater sense of belonging and improved self-esteem".

"The rush of endorphins related to helping others creates a sense of lasting pride, optimism and self-worth."

In the comments section, netizens praised Kok for teaching her kids to show kindness to others from a young age.

Others said their hearts were warmed by the kind gesture.

Mum quit her job to care for twin boys with autism

Back in 2014, Kok discovered that her twin sons Victor and Vernon, then two years old, were not developing like their peers.

A year later, the boys were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

To take care of them, she left her job in business development later that year.

"We did not want to miss that opportunity. For me, I can find a new job anytime. But that period of time was very crucial [for my sons' development]," she told AsiaOne in an interview.

Kok found it difficult to find resources to help her children, so she started her own business named BieCreatif, with the mission to help the development of children with special needs.

