'He risked his life': Man in China saves 4-year-old boy dangling from 14th floor

To rescue someone hanging from a high-rise building is dangerous even for professionals.

Yet, a man from Jiangsu province, eastern China, bravely took it upon himself to save a young boy dangling from 14th-storey of their apartment, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (July 9).

What should have been a quiet family evening for Rideshare driver Wang Junyi, was soon interrupted by cries for help coming from the flat above them.

Upon inspection, he found his neighbour, a four-year-old boy, tiptoeing at the lower part of the narrow verandah while grasping onto to the top of the glass frame.

The child had somehow managed to scale the glass wall of his own flat's balcony.

It was reported that the verandah was just 5cm wide.

Without hesitation, Wang climbed over his glass balcony wall despite the narrow frame and stretched his right hand out to support the boy's feet. The kid reportedly weighs around 20kg.

The only thing preventing Wang from falling from his 13th-floor flat was his left hand which was gripping tightly to the frame of the glass.

Ensuring that he doesn't fall, Wang's wife and daughter, together with an elderly lady who lived next door, helped to hold his legs to stop him from falling.

According to a resident, surnamed Yi, they held this position for six minutes before property management staff arrived to effect a full rescue.

Jiangsu Television reported that the family living above them, had left their son home alone and somehow, the boy managed to climb up and over the balcony's glass frame.

Speaking to Jiangsu Television, Wang said he acted on instinct.

Wang, his family, the property management staff and the elderly neighbour who helped, have been given bravery awards by the local authorities.

Wang's heroic act also won him praises on mainland social media, with many hailing him as "China's good neighbour".

"He risked his life to save his neighbour!" a user commented.

"What he did was great. After all, he is just an ordinary man without any training. Very brave," said another.

