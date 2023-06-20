Residents cheer and applaud as SCDF officers rescue elderly woman standing on ledge of Bukit Batok block

An elderly woman standing precariously on the ledge of a HDB flat was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers last Saturday (June 17), much to the relief of onlooking residents who cheered and applauded their efforts.

The rescue operation took place at Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21, reported Stomp on June 19.

Heart-stopping footage of the incident uploaded by witnesses showed the woman rushing to a corner of the ledge after safety nets were deployed.

Thankfully, she was stopped in time as SCDF rescuers rappelled down to block her, pulling this woman to safety.

In the video, cheers and applause can be heard from onlookers.

Another video shows concerned onlookers at the corridor persuading the woman to step back while reassuring her that help is available.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for SCDF said that they had received a call for assistance at about 5.25pm.

A safety life air pack was positioned at the foot of the block by SCDF as a precautionary measure.

"SCDF deployed nets and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers rappelled from two floors above to rescue the person," the spokesperson added.

SCDF conveyed the person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after the rescue.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a 74-year-old female was apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008 and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

