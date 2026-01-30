No requirement for bus passengers to wear seat belts after Hong Kong makes 'U-turn' on new law

A new transport regulation in Hong Kong — requiring bus passengers to belt up or risk getting fined — has been suspended over "deficiencies" found in its provision.

In a press conference on Friday (Jan 30), Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said that there will be no statutory requirement for commuters to wear seat belts for now.

The announcement comes a day after former lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk Foon took to Facebook to highlight that the provisions in the legislation only applies to buses first registered on, or after Jan 25.

Since the new law came into force on Jan 25, commuters have expressed concerns that they would not be able to alight at their intended stops on time. This has also led to passengers avoiding the upper decks of public buses.

Chan said that her department had consulted with the Department of Justice and recognises that there are "technical deficiencies" in the legislation which prevented the new law from reflecting its legislative intent.

Asked why the issue was not spotted during drafting and the subsequent waves of announcements, the secretary reiterated that the primary purpose of the regulation has been to ensure the safety of bus passengers.

The relevant provisions in the legislation will next be reviewed, including public consultations, before it is tabled to the Legislative Council again.

[[nid:727887]]

editor@asiaone.com