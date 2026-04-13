'Peerless master': Video of female Hong Kong cop subduing snake with her hands goes viral

A video of a female Hong Kong police sergeant subduing a 1.6-metre long snake lurking in a cabinet has gone viral.

In the video posted on Sunday (April 12), three police officers are seen reaching into a fallen cabinet.

Two male officers, with their backs to the camera, are each holding a bag and a wiper stick respectively. They are seen retracting their hands several times, presumably to avoid being bitten by the reptile.

Meanwhile, the female officer, who is initially not in view, remains still and is heard on video giving instructions to the other two officers.

Moments later, she stands up calmly holding the snake's head and mid-body, placing it into a bag.

According to Hong Kong media outlets, the incident happened around noon on Saturday at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The 1.6m-long reptile was discovered by a cleaner who promptly called for police assistance.

While some netizens questioned why the police did not wait for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to handle the matter, most netizens praised the female officer for her calmness.

"The policewoman is so calm and capable!" one Threads user wrote.

Another user noted the type of work police officers have to deal with.

"Not only do they have to protect citizens and properties, they now have to know how to deal with wild boars and snakes."

"They can be the king of snakes now. Not only are they good at catching thieves, they are also good at catching snakes! A peerless master!" wrote another user.

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