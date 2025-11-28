Girlfriend mourns loss of firefighter killed in Hong Kong fire: 'How I wish I could hold your hands again'

Hong Kong's deadliest fire in a century has claimed the lives of at least 94 people, including firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, who was due to marry his girlfriend of over a decade this December.

Wearing her pain with pride and longing as she took to her social media accounts on Thursday (Nov 27), Ho's girlfriend expressed her grief and longing for Ho, calling him her "superhero".

"My superhero has completed his mission and returned to Krypton.

"You are my pride...I really, really want to hold your hand again," she wrote, adding that she "could not accept" what had happened and would be "taking a break" from social media.

Ho died while battling the blaze at one of the blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

According to Fire Services director Andy Yeung, Ho was among the first firefighters to arrive at the scene at 3.01pm, shortly after the blaze broke out at 2.51pm.

The late firefighter reportedly lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm and was later found with burns to his face at 4.01pm at Wang Cheong House.

Ho, who had served in the Fire Services Department for nine years, was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials have expressed sorrow over his death, honouring his "gallantry and selfless devotion to duty".

Fire authorities have said they expect to wrap up search and rescue operations later on Friday (Nov 28).

Three construction company officials have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for using unsafe materials, including flammable foam boards blocking windows.

[[nid:725956]]

editor@asiaone.com