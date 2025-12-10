Tai Po fire: Fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho to be accorded funeral with full honours on Dec 19

The Hong Kong government will accord 37-year-old fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho, who died battling the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, a funeral with full honours next Friday (Dec 19).

According to local media reports, Ho's funeral will be held at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom and his remains will be buried at the Gallant Garden — a cemetery dedicated to Hong Kong's civil servants and non-civil servants who died with exceptional bravery while on duty.

Similar to the two firefighters who lost their lives in the 2016 Ngau Tau Kok Road blaze — Thomas Cheung and Samuel Hui — Ho is also expected to posthumously receive Hong Kong's Medal for Bravery (Gold).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 9), the Hong Kong Fire Services Department thanked members of the public for visiting Sha Tin Fire Station, where Ho was stationed, for paying their respects and lending their support to the department.

Ho, a nine-year veteran of the fire department, died while battling the fire at one of the blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Nov 26.

According to Fire Services director Andy Yeung, Ho was among the first firefighters to arrive at the scene at 3.01pm, shortly after the blaze broke out at 2.51pm.

The late firefighter reportedly lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm and was later found with burns to his face at 4.01pm at Wang Cheong House.

Ho was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials have expressed sorrow over the death of Ho and paid tribute to his "gallantry and selfless devotion to duty".

After Ho's death, his girlfriend of ten years took to social media to mourn his passing and express her longing for him.

The death toll in Hong Kong's worst fire in decades rose to 160 on Dec 9, after an additional body was identified.

Six people are still listed as missing.

