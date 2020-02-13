Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

PHOTO: Facebook/HongKongPoliceForce
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

With the coronavirus outbreak causing the demand for face masks to skyrocket, it's probably a good idea to keep your valuables close and your face masks closer.

A man was arrested in Hong Kong on Feb 12 for breaking into a parked car and making off with eight boxes of N95 masks, local police announced in a Facebook post.

The victim, 53, reported the incident to the police after discovering that the backseat window of his car had been smashed on Feb 11 and the boxes containing 160 masks were gone.

Following investigations and reviewing of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the police tracked down the first suspect, a 33-year-old man, and arrested him at Sheung Shui.

A second suspect has been identified, said the police, adding that they would "make every effort to bring him to justice".

【 拘捕 • 上水區一宗車內盜竊 】 【 Man arrested for theft of surgical masks from vehicle...

Posted by 香港警察 Hong Kong Police on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The brazen theft comes amid a spate of face mask heists in Hong Kong.

On Monday night (Feb 11), a man lost 750 masks worth HK$3,000 (S$536) after placing the boxes of masks on a street corner in Sham Shui Po.

Less than an hour later, another woman reported that over 1,000 face masks had been stolen from her unit at a commercial building in Tsim Sha Tsui.

A businesswoman running an online store also fell victim on Jan 31 when thieves robbed her of 25,000 masks that had been stored in a warehouse.

The city-wide mask shortage saw others resorting to queueing for hours outside pharmacies just to get their hands on some face masks.

In fact, thousands of Hongkongers queued overnight when a Kowloon company announced that it would be selling face masks on Feb 5.

Online rumours warning of impending shortages also sparked panic-buying and hoarding of other staples such as rice, toilet paper, bleach and disinfectant.

As of Feb 12, Hong Kong had 50 confirmed cases of the virus and one related fatality.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Wuhan virus Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES