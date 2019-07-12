Hong Kong protesters vow weekend rally and 'last chance' for Chief Executive Carrie Lam

HONG KONG - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on Friday (Dec 6) vowed to hold another massive rally over the weekend and warned the city's pro-Beijing leader not to think a recent lull in violence means public anger is weakening.

The semi-autonomous financial hub has been battered by six months of increasingly violent protests pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability in the most stark challenge the city has presented to Beijing since its 1997 handover.

Millions have hit the streets in protests fuelled by years of growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out the city's liberties.

The last fortnight has seen a marked drop in street battles and protester vandalism after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide in local council elections, shattering government claims that a "silent majority" opposed the movement.

But activists say anger is building once more after Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing ruled out any further concessions despite the pro-establishment drubbing.

"We hope the government can cherish peace in the past few weeks and will not mistake the people as giving up on their demands," Mr Jimmy Sham, from the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), told reporters on Friday.

"This is the last chance given by the people to Carrie Lam," he added.

Hong Kong's protests are largely leaderless and organised online.

But the CHRF, which advocates non-violence, has been the main umbrella group behind record-breaking marches earlier in the summer that saw huge crowds regularly march in searing heat.

RALLY GIVEN GO-AHEAD

The city's police have taken the unusual step of allowing the CHRF march organised for Sunday to go ahead - the first time the group has been granted permission since mid-August.