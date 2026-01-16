Hong Kong finalises Wang Fuk Court death toll at 168 as authorities mull demolishing blocks

Hong Kong authorities have finalised the death toll from the deadly Wang Fuk Court blaze at 168.

The figure had risen from 161 to 168 after the remains of more victims were identified following forensic examinations.

Giving an update on Thursday (Jan 16), Hong Kong's Secretary for Security Chris Tang confirmed that all of the bodies and remains have been identified, adding that all cases of missing persons have been resolved.

The fire on Nov 26 last year claimed the lives of 58 male and 110 female victims, aged between six months and 98 years.

Of these, four were certified dead in hospital, including fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho, while the remains of 164 others were found at Wang Fuk Court.

The minister also confirmed that the police will not publish a list of all the victims, out of respect for the wishes of the victims' families.

Redevelopment 'difficult in reality': Housing Secretary

Addressing Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho said her department had found "damage and deterioration" at Wang Fuk Court, including buckled steel bars.

"It is highly uncertain whether the concrete and steel components can (continue to) meet structural requirements such as load, fire safety and waterproofing," Ho said. "The buildings have suffered serious internal damage."

Citing the Grenfell Tower fire, where a blaze killed 72 people in 2017, Council member Carmen Kan pointed out that demolition works on the tower only began in September last year - more than eight years after the fire occurred.

"This shows that on-site redevelopment could be difficult to proceed with in reality," Kan added.

The minister also told Hong Kong lawmakers that the government is planning to use a plot of land in Tai Po, originally intended for rental housing, for building home ownership scheme flats, with Wang Fuk Court owners given the option of buying or swapping their existing flat for a new home.

