Tai Po fire: Hong Kong lays to rest fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho

Fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho who died battling the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong on Nov 26 was laid to rest on Friday (Dec 19).

Outside the Universal Funeral Parlour stood an assortment of wreaths with thank-you cards from members of the public put up on its wall.

In attendance were top officials from the city's government such as Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Several videos posted on Threads show members of the public waiting along the streets for the hearse to pass by to pay their respects.

CNN reported that mourners were given pieces of Kinder chocolate prepared by Ho's fiancee as they left Ho's funeral.

"Despite his muscular appearance, he was like a child and here is a bit of sweetness for everyone," she wrote on social media.

The hearse, mounted on a fire truck, then left for Wang Fuk Court, where another ceremony was held, before proceeding to Ho's fire station in Sha Tin.

There, Ho's colleagues paid their last tributes, with firefighters seen marching on both sides of the hearse as it pulled into the driveway of the station.

The station rang a bell at around 11.40am, signalling the end of his final shift as a firefighter.

Ho was then laid to rest at Gallant Garden, a burial ground for civil servants who died in the line of duty.

On Dec 11, Ho was posthumously awarded the honorary title of Senior Fireman.

Members of Ho's family accepted, on his behalf, the conferment certificate and an embroidery of the Senior Fireman rank badge from Fire Services director Andy Yeung.

Ho, a nine-year veteran of the fire department, died while battling the flames at one of the blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

According to Yeung, Ho was among the first firefighters to arrive at the scene at 3.01pm, shortly after the blaze broke out at 2.51pm.

The late firefighter reportedly lost contact with his colleagues at 3.30pm and was later found with burns to his face at 4.01pm at Wang Cheong House.

Ho was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and top officials have expressed sorrow over the death of Ho and paid tribute to his "gallantry and selfless devotion to duty".

