'I like it when you're chubby': China model gains 35kg in a month for boyfriend but gets dumped

Love makes the world go around, and sometimes makes people do outrageous things.

A former model in China gained 35kg within a month so she could impress her boyfriend, reported the South China Morning Post.

In an interview with Ruimu Video on Oct 9, the young woman surnamed Zeng said that she weighed around 50kg before meeting her then boyfriend, surnamed Wei.

It is unclear how long they had dated, but Wei told Zeng last April that he preferred chubby women and that all his ex-girlfriends were overweight.

The couple's WeChat conversation showed him asking her if she could increase her weight to 65kg or 75kg.

"Don't worry, you are free to eat as much as possible," he added.

When she asked him if he liked her or plump women, he answered: "I like it when you're chubby."

According to Zeng, Wei said he would "never leave her" and gave her the impression that he would marry her if she gained weight.

Hence, she piled on the pounds but her actions were in vain — not only did Zeng lose modeling gigs, but she was also dumped by her boyfriend.

"I expect you can find a stable man, but I am not that person," Wei told her via WeChat in August last year.

He said he was breaking up with her because he "enjoyed his freedom" and went on to block her on the social media app.

Although she shed the extra pounds since the break-up, Zeng's story stunned netizens.

"This story is too outrageous to be true," a netizen commented while another said: "This man is a devil."

One even asked, "How can she gain 35kg within a month? That is a lot."

Their worries are not unfounded as rapid weight gain could lead to an increased risk for health conditions such as high blood pressure and heart failure, according to Healthline.

"Gaining weight rapidly can result in excess fat gain, whereas a slow, controlled approach combined with resistance training can prioritize muscle gains," the health publication explained.

The rate at which one gains weight depends on a person's goals, body size, sex, and daily calorie intake.

To put on weight in a healthier manner, Healthline said that increasing one's daily calorie intake by 500 calories could help a person gain about 6.8 kg in six months, on average.

