Beauty over brains? Woman in China quits university to lose weight, sheds more than 20kg in a year

Sometimes people take extreme measures to lose weight, but a woman in China went as far as to drop out of her postgraduate school to do just that.

After gaining more than 10kg in a semester, the woman, surnamed Shang, from Zhejiang province in eastern China told Shanhai Video in an interview that she does not regret her decision.

Since dropping out of school for a year, Shang went from 90kg to 65kg Shanhai Video reported.

Seen in a video of her burying herself in her studies at the university laboratory, Shang said that her lifestyle was largely sedentary while in university.

And when the weight gain begun to affect her health, she was convinced that she needed to prioritise her health.

"I am suffering from a bit of obesity from overwork. I don’t feel good," Shang told Shanhai Video.

Hence, Shang went ahead with her decision to drop out of university and soon began exercising and participate in sports such as swimming and playing badminton.

"It has only been half a year and I am already exhausted," said Shang.

Apart from workouts, Shang also maintained a low-calorie diet. She shared in an interview that she portioned her meal sizes and ate meals consisting of vegetables, seafood and grains.

Despite the major changes made to her lifestyle, she told Shanhai video that she has never thought of giving up.

Losing 25kg of weight in a year, "I feel good," she said.

Her weight loss transformation and drastic decision to quit university shocked mainland netizens, with her video attracting nearly 1.3 million views on Weibo, South China Morning Post reported.

One comment said: "Wow, she is true to herself. How cool!"

"She shows great strength of character," another user commented.

While many people praised her positive attitude towards life, a few questioned her decision. A user asked: "Why did she need to quit school to achieve her aim?"

