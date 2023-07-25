From chub to chic: Hawker drops 26kg in 10 months before launching stall

Opening a hawker stall is serious business.

Usually, one would have to plan ahead and invest money and time. But one hawker went the extra mile to lose weight before venturing into the F&B business.

According to 8 Days, Priscilla Koh, who runs a fried chicken and dessert stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, went through a weight loss regimen and lost 26 kg over the course of 10 months.

"After giving birth, my weight soared till the doctor had to tell me that I would have problems if I became fat again," she told Shin Min Daily.

Weighing in previously at 76kg, Priscilla mentioned that she wanted to gain stamina to keep up with the day-to-day life of a hawker.

By having a single meal a day and incorporating light exercises, she now weighs just 50kg.

Her dramatic weight loss has also helped with her heart condition - a minor ventricular septal defect she had since birth - that previously caused her to pant and feel tired easily.

"Now, I can stand for a long time, and my feet are not as swollen as before," she shared with Shin Min Daily.

Before this, Priscilla had quite an interesting career, having worked in many different industries.

Her career journey includes roles as an automotive spare parts seller, bank teller, and credit card salesperson, among others.

Chick N’ Treat

The hawker stall, located in Serangoon, boasts a menu featuring an array of fried chicken dishes including chicken cutlet, chicken tenders and a whole fried spring chicken alongside savoury sides such as garlic butter rice and waffles.

The chicken here gets the TLC treatment - being seasoned with five unique spices and an eight-hour marination process before it's cooked fresh-to-order.

There are dips as well to complement the chicken. Highlights include creamy onion, wasabi mayo and honey mustard.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s a selection of sweet treats to choose from. Think brownies and burnt cheesecake.

On Google reviews, the stall has a 4.6 rating with over 20 reviews.

Netizens found the chicken to be well-seasoned and crispy.

Even the desserts got a shoutout, with comments praising the brownies and cheesecake.

Address: Chomp Chomp Food Centre, 20 Kensington Park Road, #01-10, Singapore 557269

Opening hours: Tuesday - Sunday, 4:30 pm - 12 am

ALSO READ: Daughter works 2 jobs to carry on Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata family business

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.