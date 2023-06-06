Daughter works 2 jobs to carry on Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata family business

Mr & Mrs Mohgan Super Crispy Roti Prata needs no introduction.

The stall has been a Joo Chiat institution since 2006, with the late owner Somasundram Mohgan doling out lip-smacking prata (read: crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside).

However, following Mr Mohgan's passing last year, there were concerns about the stall's future, with only his wife, Saroja Mohgan, at the helm.

But fast forward to now, the stall is still as busy as ever, with queues that last till 1pm when the prata is completely sold out.

According to 8 Days, Mr and Mrs Mohgan's oldest daughter Mona is taking over her parents' stall.

Initially, the SMU graduate had no interest in working as a hawker. However, she made a promise to her father before he passed away that she would take over the shop as her mum was getting on in age.

With the stall operating for only half a day, Mona is still able to continue her job as a financial advisor, which offers flexible hours.

She also mentioned that she is happy working at the stall and "honoured to continue [her father's] legacy".

The end of an era

Mr Mohgan died at 56 on March 11, 2022.

The cause of death was pneumonia and a heart attack after having a bad fall, according to The Straits Times.

The stall reopened the following week on March 17, reportedly run by Mrs Mohgan and two other staff.

Larry Lai, administrator of the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, took to the social media platform to share that he had paid the stall a visit to check in on things.

In the post, Larry mentioned that business has resumed, though he noted that "there is still sadness in Mrs Mohgan’s eyes".

"She is still grieving and is trying her best to manage the orders," he said.

While it was a difficult time for Mrs Mohgan, she told The Straits Times that she had no intentions of closing the stall or selling the business to someone else just yet.

She wouldn't have to worry about that now, with her daughter dedicated to maintaining the legacy of the popular prata stall.

