'There is still sadness in her eyes': Mrs Mohgan reopens prata stall after husband's death

Less than a week after losing her husband, Saroja Mohgan, 55, is already back at work.

Her husband, Somasundram Mohgan, 56, who ran Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata with her, died on March 11.

The cause of death was pneumonia and a heart attack after having a bad fall, reported The Straits Times.

The popular stall, located at 300 Joo Chiat Road, reopened on March 17.

Yesterday (March 20), the administrator of Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, Larry Lai, took to the platform to share that he had paid the stall a visit to check on Saroja, who is more commonly known to her customers as Mrs Mohgan.

He said that while business has resumed, "there is still sadness in Mrs Mohgan’s eyes", urging customers to be patient with their orders.

"She is still grieving and is trying her best to manage the orders," he added.

Another netizen, Clare Lee, visited the stall and penned down her experience in the Can Eat! Hawker Food group on Saturday (March 19).

She expressed that she was surprised to see that the stall was still open and said that Saroja herself was taking orders as per usual. Helping Saroja out in the kitchen were two unnamed men.

Clare also added that there were only two people ahead of her in the queue.

"I guess everyone assumed that they closed down or are still closed," she said.

They weren't the only ones who stopped by the stall to check in. In the comments section, other netizens said that they did so too.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others left their condolences and well-wishes.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While it is a difficult time for Saroja, she told The Straits Times that she has no intentions of closing the stall or selling the business to someone else just yet.

"He told me to continue running the shop, until I really cannot do it anymore. I come to the shop, if not I will keep thinking of him when I'm at home. I will fulfil his wishes," she said.

