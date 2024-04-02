'I will not give up': Chinese woman and ill fiance spend over $380k on cancer treatment

For better or for worse, in sickness and in health.

They've yet to recite their wedding vows but one woman in China is already honouring them.

Tragedy struck a couple in Henan, China, two months before getting married — groom-to-be Zhi Aohong was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, South China Morning Post reported.

Determined to stick by her partner of 10 years, Liu Yue told Chinese media: "I will be the one who keeps out the wind and rain for him."

The couple exhausted their savings, having spent nearly two million yuan (S$380,000) on cancer treatment, including a stem cell transplant and a costly medicine that he has to take every two days.

Zhi, who suffered a relapse, is now undergoing a second transplant at a hospital in Beijing.

According to a study, the five-year survival rate of those with the rare disease is below 20 per cent in China.

Despite the prognosis, Liu decided to continue supporting her fiance.

"Many people say I am silly, but I will keep on being silly," she said. "I will not give up and will stay by his side until he recovers."

In an interview with Henan City Report, the woman said that Zhi, who started working after secondary school, had supported her through university.

Although he lived frugally, Zhi was generous when it came to spending money on her.

He also didn't expect any repayment or worry about her dumping him after meeting others at university, she added.

Out of options, Liu pleaded to the public for help in a Douyin video.

Noting the expensive medical treatment and their inability to borrow more money foot the bill, the tearful woman said: "I have no choice but to ask for help. I hope that you can help him get through this difficult period."

The couple's story touched the hearts of many netizens.

"They are both faithful and I wish the best for them," one commented.

"No matter what the end of their story will be, at least the decade in their life was not wasted on the wrong person. Their love let me see some light in the world," said another.

