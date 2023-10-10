'If you can't accept it you can resign': China boss threatens to impose 7-day workweek

Is it a norm to respond to work messages over the weekend?

This boss seems to think so.

Unhappy that his employees did not respond to messages over one weekend, a boss in Jiangxi, China retaliated by threatening to cancel the two-day break, reported the South China Morning Post.

Wen Yanbin, the president of a design research institute in Jiangxi, China, had reportedly sent messages to three employees on a Saturday (Sept 23), but did not receive a timely response from any of them.

Upset by this, Wen wrote an internal message sent to his staff: "I have decided that we will launch the policy of working on weekends from next year. If you can’t accept it, you can resign before that."

Adding that he despised employees who were unresponsive on weekends, Wen said that his employees must not assume that weekends are non-working hours.

To ensure that his warning would be heeded, Wen also claimed he would check all his employees' phones to make sure they were able to receive his messages.

And should any of them be caught using a spare phone over the weekend, he would cancel their phone allowance.

"You are paid for the entire month, rather than 22 working days. If you only work for 22 days, your salary will be discounted accordingly.

"If you feel very comfortable on weekends, you should be thankful for the efforts of colleagues who work all hours of the day and night," Wen wrote.

Despite the incredulity of Wen's message, an employee surnamed Lin agreed with his boss' terms and replied: "Thanks to the institute for offering us a good life. I will pay close attention to the messages and keep pace."

However, an unnamed staff member from the parent company of the design institute later clarified to Chinese media that Wen's personal opinions do not reflect that of the group's.

When news of Wen's orders also made rounds on Chinese social media, netizens were quick to criticise his work ethic.

"He treats his employees like slaves," wrote one netizen.

"Is this boss ignorant about the law?" questioned another.

No legal obligation to work on rest days: Lawyer

Wen might have certain expectations of his employees, but it's not a legal obligation.

Lawyer Wu Zhengping, from the Hubei Shouyi Lawyers Office, told Chinese media that employees have no legal obligation to serve their employers on holidays.

Wu also mentioned that employees who work on weekends are allowed to take off days in lieu. In fact, failure to allow employees to do so would be a violation of China's labour laws, said the lawyer.

According to Chinese Labour Law, employees are entitled to at least one rest day per week.

Although Saturdays and Sundays are generally rest days in China, employers may arrange rest days with their employees according to the company's operation and production plan.

