'I'll beat you to death': China teacher slaps student struggling with homework

Instead of helping students who were struggling to complete their homework, a teacher in China raised her voice — and her hand — against them.

The primary school teacher in Hunan has been suspended after she was recently filmed rough handling two students.

A three-minute clip was uploaded to Chinese social media, where it quickly went viral on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The video starts with the teacher, dressed in a brown puffer jacket, berating a teary-eyed girl.

She then slaps the girl, demanding her to speak.

"I'll beat you to death," mutters the teacher. "Are you blind? Study... do you deserve to study?"

When another boy steps forward to hand in his assignment, the teacher also pinches his face, scolding him and throwing his homework on the ground.

Turning her attention back to the girl, she pulls on her hair, shaking her back and forth several times before throwing her homework away in a similar fashion.

The girl then bursts into tears and goes to retrieve the book, while another teacher tells the student to stop crying.

The teacher's actions have earned the ire of netizens, who called for her to be fired.

"With such poor emotion regulation and a lack of self-control, you really shouldn't be a teacher," criticised a Weibo user.

"The other teacher should also be investigated as an accomplice," commented another.

After preliminary investigations, the local education bureau confirmed on Wednesday night that the teacher in the video had physically and verbally abused the students, reported Shanghai Daily.

On Tuesday, the bureau said the teacher has been suspended, and the school's principal has also been removed from their position.

The students involved are in Primary Six, and the suspended teacher is their math teacher, according to the parents in the school's WeChat group.

Authorities have arranged for professionals to provide psychological counselling for the students.

ALSO READ: Chinese girl undergoes brain surgery after teacher hits her forehead with ruler, fracturing her skull

lim.kewei@asiaone.com