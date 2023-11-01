'Is it delicious?' Students in China force classmate to eat faeces in toilet

A secondary school student in China was forced to eat faeces by his classmates in the school toilet, sparking public concerns over school bullying on Chinese school campuses.

In viral videos recorded by the perpetrators and posted on Chinese social media, the boy can first be seen squatting down and dipping his finger into the school toilet bowl where the faeces were.

Reluctant to obey their commands, the boy initially refuses to eat the faeces, pointing out that other students were passing by.

After the other students leave, however, some of his classmates continue their threats, and the boy has no choice but to eat the faeces on his finger.

According to 8world, the student recording the video then forces the boy to swallow it a second time, telling him to "eat it all".

"Is it delicious?" Taunted another student watching the scene.

The students are reportedly from a secondary school in Longyan, Fujian province. Staff of the school said that psychological counselling has been arranged for the student, reported China Daily.

Investigations are ongoing, according to the local education bureau in Longyan.

'They must be severely punished'

On Tuesday (Oct 31), local police told the media that the incident happened on Oct 26. The perpetrators involved have been identified and the process of the incident has been established, according to The Global Times.

The police said that as those involved in the case are all minors, case details will not be disclosed to the public. However, they will deal with the personnel involved in the case according to laws and regulations.

The student's distressing ordeal has sparked outrage online, with netizens calling for their punishment.

"I feel like this is no longer something that can be solved by apologising," a netizen said.

"While everyone was once mischievous, this is too much! They must be severely punished," another exclaimed.

ALSO READ: Student in China strangles teacher repeatedly for taking away phone, shocking netizens

lim.kewei@asiaone.com