Student in China strangles teacher repeatedly for taking away phone, shocking netizens

A student in China went out of control after his phone was confiscated by a teacher during class.

The incident took place on Oct 9 at a higher vocational college in Guangdong, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The student was reportedly playing with his phone during class, according to Chinese media.

Upon realising that the student was not paying attention to his lesson, the male teacher clad in a green shirt, decided to confiscate the student's phone.

"Give it to me," the teacher said, adding: "You are playing video games in the class."

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed the teacher forcefully taking the phone out of the student's hand after the student refused to give up his device.

As the teacher continued his lesson while holding on to the phone, the furious student followed the teacher from behind, hoping to get his device back.

Choked the teacher twice

When he couldn't, the student grabbed the teacher and tried to choke him twice.

Students in the class gasped in horror, with some stepping in to help pull the student away from the teacher who was seemingly unfazed by the attack.

Several students also circled the aggressive student to prevent him from assaulting the teacher again.

In response to the incident, the school said that the student involved has been dealt with, although no specific details of the punishment has been mentioned, SCMP reported.

'Must be expelled'

The viral video sparked public outrage among netizens, with many slamming the student for his unruly behaviour towards the teacher.

A user commented: "How can a student be angry enough to choke other people? It's scary."

"Teachers who spank children must be punished and expelled. The child must also be expelled for this behaviour," another user added.

Many online also praised the teacher for his calm demeanour amidst the student assaulting him.

A user wrote: "What a responsible teacher. He restrained himself from hurting the student during the violence."

One user even said: "It is too difficult to be a responsible teacher in the current educational environment."

ALSO READ: 'I will end your life right now': Secondary school student taunts and threatens teacher in class

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com