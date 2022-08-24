'I will end your life right now': Secondary school student taunts and threatens teacher in class

It is one thing to disagree with your teacher but quite another to behave aggressively towards him.

And one angry student here took it a step too far by even threatening to inflict harm on him.

In a viral video posted on several social media platforms yesterday (Aug 23), a male secondary school student was videoed behaving particularly aggressive towards a teacher in a classroom.

At the start of the 55-second clip, the teacher shouted "don't scold me" thrice at the boy who, in response, yanked down his face mask and replied "what are you going to do about it?" while pointing his finger at the teacher's face.

The teacher then reminded him to refrain from saying the "four-letter word", suggesting that he had used an expletive, to which the boy retorted, "get a bloody life first".

Someone in the background could be heard saying "fight, fight" to which the room erupted with laughter.

The boy then walked away but returned to the teacher pointing an accusing finger at him and brushed against his arm.

"Don't touch me," the teacher yelled repeatedly at the student, to which the boy responds "you watch your mouth".

The boy also threatened: "I will end your life right now".

Another man who was standing at the doorway observing the proceedings then stepped in to talk to the teacher.

In the final scene, the boy could be heard telling the teacher to "go away".

The students in the video were wearing what looks like St Andrew's Secondary School's (SASS) uniform.

No respect given

Multiple netizens flocked to the comments section to express their views on the incident with several calling the boy a "spoiled brat" and berating him for not showing respect to the teacher.

Some blamed the boy's parents for not bringing him up properly.

But there were those who said that the teacher should not have raised his voice at the boy.

Another netizen also pointed out that the person who recorded the video could possibly get into trouble as well.

According to information on that school's website, anyone who records or posts material on social media that causes the reputation of the school to suffer will be punished.

According to the school's code of conduct, any form of recording within the school compound, including photography, video or audio, is strictly prohibited unless prior consent is given by the school.

This isn't the first time a fight has broken out in a classroom.

Back in 2019, a video of a Whitley Secondary School teacher manhandling a student surfaced. In the clip, the teacher grabbed the student by the shirt in an attempt to drag him out of his seat.

The teacher had asked the student to leave the classroom for being "disruptive".

