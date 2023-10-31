'It's a local custom': Boxed lunches at luxury hotel wedding banquet in China spark online debate

A wedding banquet at a luxury hotel in Wuhan, China has recently sparked a flurry of debate online after it was revealed that each guest was only served a boxed lunch — and nothing else.

A video of wedding guests tucking into their pre-packed meals was uploaded on Chinese media last Friday (Oct 27) by a netizen who graced the occasion.

In the viral clip, guests were seen tucking into their meal while stifling their laughter.

Pictures of the boxed lunch showed that the meal consisted of one meat dish, two types of vegetables and a fried egg.

Some of the older guests present also seemed rather helpless at what they were offered to eat.

"Attending a wedding banquet and eating a boxed lunch, it's the first time I'm experiencing something like this," wrote the amused guest.

Cost-saving measure or custom?

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens having mixed responses towards the wedding meal.

Some have voiced their disapproval, with one saying, "Even if you want to make money, you can't do this."

Another remarked, "This will be talked about for a lifetime."

Despite the naysayers, one netizen explained that having such packed lunches at weddings is a common practice in some parts of China.

"It's a local custom. Right now, many banquets in cities and some villages in China only have one main meal, usually in the afternoon or evening.

"However, a few relatives and friends will arrive early to help out or play mahjong, so these packed meals are provided before the banquet," clarified the netizen, who urged others not to make a fuss about the situation.

