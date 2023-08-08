'True kampung spirit': Couple holds old-school wedding banquet at Lengkok Bahru coffee shop

Finding a venue to host a wedding reception can be difficult in Singapore. But would you have it at a coffee shop?

A video posted on Monday (Aug 7) by TikTok user Helenjayden of a couple arriving at their banquet held at Blk 55 Lengkok Bahru coffee shop, has gone viral online.

In the 20-second clip shared, the coffee shop can be seen decorated as per a Chinese-styled wedding banquet with paper lanterns and balloons of the couple's names.

There were not only family and friends present at the banquet, with the video showing some diners that were having their regular food and drinks at the neighbourhood coffee shop.

Netizens were impressed with the couple's decision to have their wedding banquet at a such a humble venue compared to a hotel. In the video reposted on Singapore Incidents Facebook page, one user even commented: "The is the true kampong [sic] spirit wedding."

Many also shared that in the past, Chinese wedding banquets were held at the coffee shops and so seeing the new generation doing so, "brought back memories".

Even though having a wedding banquet at a coffee shop is a frugal idea, some users mentioned that they would still prefer hosting their banquet at a hotel as it was "more comfortable".

It seems Bukit Merah coffee shops are a hotspot for wedding banquets.

In February, another couple held their wedding banquet at a coffee shop in Bukit Merah, as reported by local publication Lianhe Zaobao.

The couple paid $3,000 for six tables which in comparison to a hotel would have cost around $17,420 to $40,540.

