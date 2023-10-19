Lift in China shopping mall plunges from 4th storey, killing 3 and injuring 17

Three people were killed and 17 others were injured in a lift accident at a shopping mall in China.

The accident happened on Wednesday (Oct 18) noon in Yunnan province, state media China Daily reported.

Government officials said in a statement that a lift in the mall suddenly plunged from the fourth floor to the first floor, killing three of its passengers.

Four people were critically injured and 13 others suffered minor injuries.

Videos shared on social media showed paramedics wheeling stretchers into the mall. Officers from the fire brigade and security personnel were also at the scene.

Speaking to National Business Daily, a shop owner said the lift involved in the accident was a service lift that was meant to transport goods.

"We don't usually use the service lift, just a smaller one," he said.

The authorities added that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

