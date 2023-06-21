Singaporean describes horror after KSL hotel lift plunges from 4th floor, says 'a baby was in there'

Imagine being stuck in a lift between floors where your only means of escape is to pry the doors open.

A Singaporean had this first-hand experience at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort in Johor Bahru recently.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (June 20), Kef Tan recalled the sheer horror when the lift he was in suddenly plunged from the fourth floor.

It happened so sudden and fast, he said.

In the video caption, Tan said: "It's horrifying and it's nothing like in the movies. There is no split second for you to take any action."

Still reeling from the plunge, Tan shared that the nightmare was far from over. The lift was later stuck in between floors, leaving those trapped in pitch black.

"A baby is in there," said this man, who later added that the child was safe.

Stuck inside with no mobile signal for 10 minutes, the man shared that those in the lift decided to "take the risk and force open" the door after no one came to help.

In the 59-second TikTok video, the relieved passengers were seen leaving the faulty lift. Some of them stayed behind to help.

While several netizens in the comments expressed their relief for the passengers who were trapped, those who previously stayed in the hotel said that the warning signs were there.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kef Tan and KSL Hotel & Resort for more information.

