This made my day: China mum hires crane to lift son's post-caesarean wife up to 7th-storey flat

If there was an award for mother-in-law of the year, this woman in China would be a strong contender.

Not wanting her daughter-in-law, who had just undergone a caesarean birth delivery, to climb the stairs, the woman, surnamed Wang, called in a crane to lift the latter up to the family's seventh-storey apartment in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

There was no lift in the building they live in. Wang's daughter-in-law was discharged from the hospital in end-March, South China Morning Post reported.

While the sum Wang paid — 200 yuan (S$38) — was small, her big heart has captured the attention of local media and social media users .

'If we do not take care of her, who will?'

Wang, who posted a clip on Douyin, wrote in her post: "I am delighted to have a grandson. My daughter-in-law is discharged from hospital and going home in a crane."

The video, which has gone viral, shows her daughter-in-law being slowly lifted on a crane to the apartment's balcony and helped by the workers into the home.

"She has married my son and is part of our family. If we do not take care of her, who will?" Wang told local media.

Adding that her daughter-in-law's parents live in another city, Wang said: "I'd like to make my daughter-in-law happy and help her stay healthy. I plan to spoil her as much as I can."

The owner of the crane company told local media that in 15 years of business, this was the first time he had been hired for such matters.

"Our cranes' arms can reach 30m high and can bear a weight of hundreds of kilograms. There was no safety issue."

