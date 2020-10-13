Mainland China reports first local Covid-19 infections in nearly 2 months

BEIJING - Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao launched a citywide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 13 Covid-19 infections were reported in mainland China on Oct 12, down from 21 a day earlier.

ALSO READ: China records 57 new Covid-19 cases

Seven of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas, while all six local cases were reported in the eastern province of Shandong, where Qingdao is located.

The last time China reported local Covid-19 transmissions was on Aug 15, when a total of four confirmed cases were reported in Xinjiang.

The total number of Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,591, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.