Man in China loses eye due to infection after killing fly on face

Upon noticing a fly on his face, a man living in Shenzhen, China, swatted at and killed it.

But this casual action cost him his eye, due to an infection that developed soon after, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an article published July 25.

An hour after the man, surnamed Wu, killed the fly on his face, his left eye turned red and swollen.

He was initially diagnosed with conjunctivitis and prescribed medication. However, his vision drastically deteriorated and doctors said he had developed a bacterial eye infection.

As Wu's condition worsened, the difficult decision was made to remove his left eyeball to prevent the bacteria from infecting his brain, according to SCMP.

Netizens were horrified by Wu's ordeal, with many vowing to never swat at flies again.

Chinese media outlets reported that the insect is a drain fly, also known as a moth fly. They are commonly found in damp areas such as the kitchen and bathroom.

If a fly lands on your face or near your eye, do not immediately swat at it. Gently wave it away and rinse the area with clean water or a saline solution. You should also avoid touching or rubbing your eye after coming into contact with insects.

ALSO READ: 'Thankful I'm not blind': Woman gets eye infection allegedly after using contact lenses from TikTok Shop

lim.kewei@asiaone.com