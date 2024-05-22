'Thankful I'm not blind': Woman gets eye infection allegedly after using contact lenses from TikTok Shop

While shopping has become more convenient thanks to the various online platforms available, customers should still exercise caution when making a purchase.

Influencer Azula Cinta learned this the hard way, sharing recently that the contact lenses she had purchased via TikTok Shop apparently left her with a nasty eye infection.

"Guys, this is why you shouldn't buy contact lenses from TikTok Shop," she said in a video uploaded on Saturday (May 18).

In the clip, she showed how red and swollen her eyes were.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@azulacinta/video/7370316638031219988?_r=1&_t=8mXLsqQMuRk[/embed]

"My eyes have never been like this."

In a separate video uploaded on May 19, Azula shared that she had visited a doctor to get her eyes checked.

According to Azula, the doctor confirmed that the infection was caused by the contact lenses. She had to fork out $71.90 for the consultation and medicine.

After taking antibiotics and the other medication she was prescribed, Azula said her eyes were "getting better".

Azula recounted that the night before she visited the doctor, she had used eye drops and gone to sleep.

"When I woke up the next day it was better even though it still stung," she recalled.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@azulacinta/video/7370636561316154644[/embed]

She also clarified in the video that she is not new to wearing contact lenses and has used them for more than 11 years.

These were purchased from all kinds of places like physical stores and booths at Johor Bahru's KSL City Mall.

"Every type of contact lenses I've ever used never gave me this issue," she pointed out.

Azula added that she had not worn the lenses she bought off TikTok Shop for more than eight hours.

"I used it from 4.30pm until around 9pm or 10pm," she recounted.

Azula also shared that she does not sleep with her lenses on either and she had only done so in the past by accident.

"But even when I slept with my lenses on, back then, accidentally, it didn't give me this issue."

Azula went on to say that she hopes people would learn from her mistake when purchasing contact lenses.

"I want to spread awareness because I genuinely don't want anyone to go through what I went through because my eyes were really in so much pain. If you want to get lenses, please get them from a licensed optometrist," she urged.

"I'm really thankful that I'm not blind."

AsiaOne has reached out to Azula for more details.

