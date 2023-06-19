CooperVision monthly contact lenses recalled after 'foreign particles' found

SINGAPORE — A contact lens brand in Singapore has recalled batches of its monthly disposable contact lenses after foreign particles were found in them.

In a statement on Monday (June 19), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that US soft contact lens manufacturer CooperVision has recalled batches of its Biofinity sphere monthly disposable contact lenses. It is unclear what foreign particles were discovered.

It said that the recall applies only to products measuring minus 7.00 diopter, with the following product lot numbers: 12908000914028, 12908050243028, 12908050254028 and 12908050265028.

The product lot numbers can be found on the back of the lenses carton and on the blister foil.

A total of 11,868 pieces of the affected lenses have been supplied to Singapore.

HSA said that, to date, it has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the affected contact lenses.

Consumers are advised not to use any products from the affected lots and should seek medical attention immediately if they experience any eye irritation.

According to the HSA website, contact lenses are classified under the low-mid risk class. This requires all types of contact lenses to be registered with the HSA to ensure regulatory requirements are met before sale.

The Straits Times has contacted CooperVision and pharmacies carrying CooperVision contact lenses for more information.

