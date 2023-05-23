Man in China wins $5.7 million lottery prize, goes on wild shop-wrecking celebration

How would you celebrate if you won the lottery?

For one street food vendor in Yiwu, a city in China's eastern Zhejiang province, the only way to celebrate his multi-million dollar win was by wrecking his food stall.

The shopowner, surnamed Xiao, went viral on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin, after being seen throwing a yellow chair at his store's sign and flipping a table.

While doing so, Xiao also shouted, "I won 30 million yuan (S$5.7 million) spending only 1,000 yuan. I won!" reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The scene quickly gained millions of views online, with users finding his reaction brilliant, according to The Sun.

A Douyin user who supported Xiao's show of unbridled enthusiasm said: "If I won one million yuan, I will also dance with excitement. After all, receiving a million yuan effortlessly and saving a million yuan through hard work are two completely different concepts."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Douyin

However, some viewers questioned his reaction to winning the lottery.

One comment on Weibo noted: "It's only 1.1 million yuan yet his reaction is so excessive. He even sold his stall. How long can his winnings last?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

According to the Sports Lottery Centre in Zhejiang province, the winning ticket was one of three first prizes drawn nationwide on May 13 for the "Super Lotto", which would net the holder 25.74 million yuan.

The former grilled squid seller split the winnings with 26 other lucky punters, according to SCMP, citing a local media outlet.

By selecting the winning numbers, Xiao also received an additional bonus and was expected to receive a total of 1.1 million yuan.

Upon winning the lottery, Xiao sold his stall at the market for 40,000 yuan, reported The Sun.

He also shared plans to spend some of his newfound fortune on his son's upcoming wedding.

