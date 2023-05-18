'Some luck amid misfortune': Punters strike 4D betting on unit number of Marsiling hawker stall which caught fire

Call it a silver lining.

A fire may have devastated one hawker stall at Marsiling Lane Food Centre on May 11, but a spot of good fortune at least, has arisen from the incident.

According to Shin Min Daily News, several punters who placed their bets on the stall's unit number (01-41) during Sunday's 4D draw were lucky enough to earn some returns.

The number 0141 was among the Consolation Prize numbers, but its permutation, 1401, opened at first prize. The number 1441 was also among the Starter Prize numbers.

Two residents in the area told Shin Min that many people they knew placed their bets on the number 0141 and won.

One 57-year-old salesperson, who gave her name as Xiaohui, added that she herself had won $60 from a $1 bet.

"Many people thought the number would be lucky and went to buy, but who knew it'll really 'open'," said the woman.

Xiaohui shared that her aunt, a 64-year-old retiree surnamed Wang, had won about $3,000. Wang claimed that she had made three separate bets, hence the larger returns, Shin Min reported.

Another sundry goods stall owner in the area shared: "I believe at least 50 people had placed their bets using the stall's unit number. The total amount won should be at least tens of thousands."

What about the 'victim' of the fire herself?

When interviewed by the Chinese daily, the owner of the fish soup stall which caught fire shared that she too, had placed a bet and won $600.

Zheng, the owner of the Teochew fish soup stall which caught fire.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The 50-year-old stallholder, surnamed Zheng, expressed happiness that at least those around her had managed to benefit from the incident.

"To be able to bring some blessings to others, I guess it's some luck amid the misfortune," said Zheng.

She had told the Chinese papers last week that the fire had broken out when two of her employees were preparing the ingredients.

One of them was frying eggs when Zheng heard an explosion and saw the stove ablaze.

Around 40 people had self-evacuated before officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived, reported The Straits Times, adding that person was taken to hospital with burn injuries.

SCDF stated that preliminary investigation showed the fire had originated from the stove area in one of the affected stalls.

