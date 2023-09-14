Man in Hong Kong dangles crying grandson over balcony, gets arrested for ill-treating child

In a fit of anger, an elderly man in Hong Kong decided to use an extreme method of punishment to discipline his grandson.

Videos showing the man dangling the distraught child over the balcony of their two-storey home were uploaded to Facebook by a concerned neighbour last Sunday (Sept 10) night.

The now-deleted footage showed the man carrying the wailing child and walking towards the balcony railing while scolding him. After holding the crying child up for a few seconds, he put the child down and returned to the house.

In the same Facebook post, the neighbour wrote that for the past two years, the man often hit and scolded the child. He also claimed that he once heard the man using an electric mosquito swatter to hit the child.

The child was later identified to be a six-year-old boy living with his grandfather in Sai Kung. The boy's father, who was working in mainland China, had left him in the care of his grandfather, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

When the boy went to school on Monday, a social worker approached him and asked about the incident. He told the social worker that he accidentally broke a glass cup, which angered his grandfather.

In addition to dangling him over the balcony, his grandfather had also hit his left foot, the boy said.

After confirming the details of the incident with the boy and the school, welfare authorities lodged a police report.

On Tuesday morning, Hong Kong police arrested a 66-year-old man, surnamed Tse, on suspicion of "ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person", The Standard reported.

The boy was later taken to the Tseung Kwan O Hospital for a medical checkup. No injuries were reported, and he is still in hospital for observation.

