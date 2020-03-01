Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg

A drink driver who caused his date to lose her leg in a car crash has agreed to pay all of her medical bills — but only if she marries him.

The accident took place in Anhui last October when the man, identified only as Zhang, drove into a road divider while he was giving the woman, Ma, a ride home, reported AHTV.

Zhang admitted to causing the accident by driving under the influence, according to a copy of the police report obtained by the television station.

Two months on, Ma is still undergoing treatment for recurrent infections in her left leg and suffers from phantom limb pain where her right leg was amputated.

Ma's nightmare blind date started when her friend invited Zhang along to a dinner gathering with the intention of setting both of them up.

She took one look at Zhang and was about to leave as she was not interested, but her friend begged her to stay and "show some face", she said.

The group downed a few bottles of beer at a restaurant before spending some time at a nearby bar, where both Ma and Zhang had some wine.

Ma then made to leave on her electric bicycle, but Zhang stopped her by grabbing her keys.

"I told him to give the keys back to me right away, but he wouldn't," she said.

He dragged her into his car and brought her to his neighbourhood, only agreeing to give Ma a ride home at around 3am after her repeated protests.

Then tragedy struck.

"I suddenly felt the car flip. My leg was in a lot of pain and I lost consciousness," Ma said. "When I woke up, my right leg was already amputated."