No joke: Chinese toddler helps Ultraman fight monster by chucking toy at TV

Many superhero shows keep us at the edge of our seats but one toddler recently decided to get in on the action.

As Ultraman battled a monster on-screen, the two-year-old boy tried to help the superhero by chucking his toy at the TV.

The video, filmed in the child's home in Sichuan, China, on Aug 20, has made many viewers wince since it made its rounds online.

"This kid has a strong sense of justice," one Weibo user quipped. Another wrote: "You saved Ultraman, who will save you now?"

In a moment that is equal parts cute and costly, a young boy in China broke his mom’s TV because he was trying to ‘help’ the superhero on-screen fight a monster 😭 Posted by NowThis on Monday, August 23, 2021

In an interview with Chinese media, the boy's mum, Liu, said she heard that her friend's child, who was normally well-behaved, started hitting others after watching Ultraman.

Curious whether her own son would react the same way, Liu screened the same show on her TV at home.

"He seemed fine watching the show from the sofa, so I went for a toilet break."

A minute later, she returned to the living room and found a smashed TV.

When Liu checked the CCTV footage, there he was, picking up a toy truck from the floor and chucking it at the TV.

He had pretty good aim too, hitting the top left corner of the screen that was showing the monster. The pixels were no match for the boy's strength and immediately "died" upon impact.

"My son seldom watches TV," the mum said, adding: "I didn't expect him to react so strongly to the show, so I spanked him."

And before you ask, yes, there's a new TV sitting on the console now.

ALSO READ: Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

lamminlee@asiaone.com