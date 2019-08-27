Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Pear Video
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

While it's part and parcel for kids to spend their childhood "breaking bones", one particular youth might have taken the expression far too seriously.

What was originally a friendly arm-wrestling match between two friends in Jiangsu, China ended with a trip to a hospital for an unfortunate Xu, 21.

Photos circulating online showed an immensely mottled and bruised arm. As if that wasn't bad enough, an X-ray revealed that his injuries were much more severe than he thought.

Xu's humerus, the large bone that joined the shoulder to the elbow, had suffered a comminuted fracture — it snapped into two main pieces with a few smaller fragments.

He had been in the middle of an arm-wrestling match when he heard a snapping noise. Suddenly, he couldn't move his arm anymore, recounted Xu.

According to the local hospital's orthopedic doctor, a comminuted fracture at the humerus is more common among patients who suffer from brittle bone disease, or those involved in a high-impact accident. For young and healthy patients such as Xu, such a fracture is rarely seen.

In fact, the X-rays had shown that Xu had rather strong bones.

Dr Li shared that it was likely due to the strength used during arm-wrestling that the sudden explosive force pushing against Xu's arm had caused the bone to give way.

This isn't the first time bones have been broken under seemingly normal circumstances. Earlier this year, a man in Wuhan, China had not only fractured his arm and dislocated his elbow, but also tore his ligament whilst attempting to 'princess carry' his girlfriend.

Our word of advice? It might be best to choose your (arm-wrestling) opponents wisely.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
china bone Accidents Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
2-year-old boy mauled by leopard in Thai safari park after relative sets it loose
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that&#039;s not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
6 shopping centres in JB worth braving the Causeway jam for that's not City Square, KSL or Komtar JBCC
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Good class bungalow in Bukit Panjang up for auction with $9m asking price
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Ex-SIA pilot who shared picture of dead maid on WhatsApp is found guilty of OSA offences
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm
Oh snap! Intense arm-wrestling match leaves Chinese man with fractured arm

LIFESTYLE

Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
Walking with Dinosaurs stomps into Singapore with feathered T-Rex and 17 other dinosaurs
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
I tried a T-shirt hack to fix overstretched necklines and it works... sort of
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Gojek driver declines tip after woman gives birth in his car
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

SERVICES