Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years

PHOTO: Xiaoxiang Morning Post
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

For 10 years, a man in Changsha, China had been living with an unusual pain in his buttocks. 

And it turns out the problem was much more literal than it seemed - he had eight embroidery needles lodged up his posterior.

Chen, 55, described the pain as a sharp stinging sensation in his behind, especially when he ran. However, due to his busy work schedule, he didn't have time to visit the hospital.

It wasn't until 10 years had passed did Chen realise the sensation was getting more excruciating. He finally paid a visit to the hospital earlier this month, but nothing could have prepared him for the news he received.

What appeared to be eight sewing needles were clearly captured in his X-ray, deeply embedded in his right butt-cheek.

PHOTO: Xiaoxiang Morning Post

As to how they got there in the first place, Chen had apparently fallen into a pile of rubbish at work, including a bag full of embroidery needles which pierced his buttocks. He pulled them out by himself, not realising he had missed some, Chen recounted in an interview with Xiaoxiang Morning Post.

Little did he know the needles he left behind would plague him for the next 10 years.

As they were stuck in an active muscle, the movement caused some of the needles to be pushed rather deep in. Upon seeing the X-ray, his doctor advised that Chen undergo surgery to remove the needles.

PHOTO: Xiaoxiang Morning Post

All eight needles were successfully retrieved during his four-hour surgery on Aug 15. Chen has since been discharged and has reportedly recovered from his ordeal. 

This is not the first reported case in China of needles being found lodged in the human body — most recently, a broken needle was found in a child's neck and more alarmingly, in a toddler's heart

According to Xiaoxiang Morning Post, in Chen's case, it would have been easy to remove the needles at the time of the incident. However, once such foreign objects remain in the body for a long time, it poses a risk to the surrounding muscles, nerves, vessels and even organs.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
china surgery Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES