Strong winds in China send restaurant's canopy and people flying, leave staff with fractured ribs

A Chinese restaurant's outdoor canopy was meant to keep diners safe from the elements, but it was no match for the strong gusts that struck the city of Yichang in China's Hubei province on Sunday (June 11).

A video of the incident posted on video-sharing app Douyin this week showed strong winds sweeping away the canopy cover, along with several men who were holding down the metal struts of the outdoor shelter.

The 16-second video also showed these men falling to the ground after they were sent flying.

One man could be seen landing on a nearby rooftop, leaving him with some fractured ribs, reported Chinese media. He is currently in hospital.

Another video showed a man crashing into a private room of the restaurant, although he reportedly walked away unscathed.

Local officials said that others were slightly injured and are currently in hospital.

The restaurant owner, who was identified in Chinese media reports only as Mr Wang, told news outlet Jimu news that the restaurant decided to give diners refunds amounting to some 50,000 yuan (S$9,400), since they were not able to enjoy their food because of the heavy winds and rain.

On Sunday afternoon, Jimu news reported that the meteorological station in Yiling district, where the restaurant is located, had issued weather warnings about thunderstorms and strong winds.

The extreme weather uprooted large trees, swept away construction materials and caused heavy flooding.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.