Strong winds blow away flower pots, topple over belongings left outside flats, say some SkyResidences @ Dawson residents

While the views are great, there are downsides to high-rise living which many might not expect.

Some residents of the 47-storey SkyResidence @ Dawson estate have complained about the strong winds felt on the upper floors, especially along the corridors.

Not only will flower pots get blown from one end of the corridor to another, but shoe cabinets and any furniture placed outside doors will also get wet from the rain, they said.

The dampness has also caused some resident's metal gates to rust, reported Shin Min Daily News.

One 55-year-old resident living on the 41st floor of Blk 34 Margaret Drive told the Chinese daily how she'd noticed that it was especially windy after moving into her flat less than a year ago.

The woman, surnamed Tian, shared her observation that one spot at the end of the corridor had no shield to keep out the elements, and it was that precise "ventilation point" where the wind was the strongest.

Despite being located four to five metres away from the opening, Tian claimed that tables and chairs she placed outside her door would inevitably topple over from the wind. Flower pots would also get blown to the other end of the corridor, and the floor would be wet whenever it rained, said Tian.

She added: "I can't place anything at my door. What's the use of such a big space along the corridor?"

Another resident living on the 39th floor agreed with Tian's feedback.

The 61-year-old man, surnamed Zhu, shared that the family had to replace the cabinet outside their door after the original version made of wood was damaged by the rain.

One other neighbour suggested that the building's design could have exacerbated the effects of the wind.

"The shape of this block is curved in a semi-circle and as a result the wind can be easily redirected and come in," said the man.

Another resident, surnamed Jiang, shared that her metal gate had rusted as a result of the rain-bearing winds. She also noted that a "small prayer altar" along the corridor could topple over when there's strong winds, posing a fire hazard.

"It's the worst during December, when we can even hear the sound of the wind. We hope the authorities can help," said Jiang.

One possible solution which Jiang and Tian hope can be implemented, is to install more shields or shutters to block out the wind and rain.

Some areas of the block have structures installed to shield from the wind and rain.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Shin Min Daily News

Not everyone in the block, however, shared in their concerns.

A 60-year-old resident living on a lower floor told Shin Min that the wind did not pose any big problems and he enjoys the cool breeze.

When contacted, a representative from the Tanjong Pagar Town Council told the Chinese daily that they would be working with the housing development board to look into the matter.

