PUB underground pipe bursts, flooding newly renovated Yishun flat with muddy water

Two days before moving into their new home, a couple found themselves wading through muddy water.

Water had gushed out from a PUB underground pipe that burst, flooding their ground floor flat at Block 401 Yishun Avenue 6 on Monday (May 1).

The homeowner told Lianhe Zaobao that he spent $100,000 renovating and furnishing his four-room flat, and his family of five had planned to move in this week.

"My wife and I came to tidy up the house, and at about 1pm she heard the sound of gushing water and thought it was the rain."

She realised a water pipe had burst after taking a look out of the window.

"Seconds later, muddy water started gushing out from the master bedroom's toilet," recounted the 52-year-old cabby.

Before they could react, water began rushing out from the kitchen and common toilet, flowing into the living room and out of the flat.

A video uploaded on Sgfollowall's Instagram page showed muddy water gushing out of the ground floor unit.

"We informed the town council, and they sent a representative to inspect the house," said the homeowner.

Two hours later, PUB personnel came to cut off the water supply and conduct repair works.

Even after draining the water, the floor of the man's home was covered in a thick layer of mud and most of his brand-new furniture was soaked.

Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC and Chair of Nee Soon Town Council Derrick Goh Soon Hee made a Facebook post addressing the incident on Monday.

Cleaners from Nee Soon Town Council helped the man to move the furniture out of the flat and clean the unit, Goh said.

The MP also visited the affected resident and got the Yishun HDB General Manager to provide the family with temporary accommodation.

"This is an unfortunate incident and a stressful time for the affected family. I assured them we will extend help where possible.

"We are working closely with PUB, TC and the residents, and will provide necessary updates on the situation when relevant," Goh added.

Responding to Zaobao's queries, a PUB spokesperson confirmed that they received a report of a burst water pipe at around 1.20pm on Monday.

Water supply to the affected units resumed at about 4.30pm.

