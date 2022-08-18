Woman fixes clogged water pipe at void deck after home turns into 'free HDB swimming pool'

Some people look forward to rainy days, to the very idea of being wrapped snugly in a blanket surrounded by nice chilly weather and a fresh cup of coffee or tea.

For others, the rainy weather can be their nightmare – imagine a flooded home, shoes getting drenched and outfits ruined.

And that's exactly what happened to Rennes Lee, who goes by the TikTok username Kittylovejellybean.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday (Aug 15), she showed how some parts of her HDB flat at Block 273 Bangkit Road were flooded, with water up to her ankles, she described.

In the video, she could also be seen tossing away some of her completely soaked shoes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kittylovejellybean/video/7131640118477098241?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Curiously enough, this was not Lee's first time encountering this issue as she instinctively knew what to do, immediately running to the ground level of her HDB block to undo the cover of the main sanitary pipe.

"I am so sick of telling HDB about the f***king pipe and all they do is close it back again," she said in frustration.

Lee had to use multiple tools to open the water pipe cover, having brought along a hammer, a screwdriver and some pliers.

When the cap finally came off, a gush of murky-looking water flushed out and splashed all over her hands and the ground floor.

She then returned to her flat to mop up the mess and clean up.

In another video posted on Monday, she mentioned that this was the third time that this incident has happened in her family, titling the video "Free HDB swimming pool".

https://www.tiktok.com/@kittylovejellybean/video/7131736680003931394?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

"I thought it was our fault, I thought we didn't close the windows," she said.

It was only when her father told her previously to head to the ground floor to "open the lid" of the main sanitary pipe did she know what caused the flooding.

Apparently, the flood was so severe that it reached her ankles.

Many reports have been made to the town council but there has been no correction, Lee claimed, adding that some town council employees drilled two small holes onto the cap but that did not help.

Manhole was clogged

When contacted by AsiaOne, the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said its property team conducted a site investigation with their sanitary specialists which revealed that the underground manhole located next to Block 273 Bangkit Road was clogged, resulting in the flooding incident.

The town council added that Blocks 270 to 277 Bangkit Road are undergoing the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) by the HDB.

"Despite this, the Town Council has reiterated the resident's concerns to the HIP Project Team. They will be stepping up focused efforts to conduct regular flushing of the manholes at the worksite as a preventive measure," said a town council spokesperson.

It added that residents are encouraged to remain calm and get in touch with the town council at 1800 766 9100 (during office hours) should they experience such a situation at home.

"For safety reasons, please do not attempt to resolve the issue on their own accord," said the spokesperson, adding that alternatively, residents may also contact their 24-hours Essential Maintenance Services Unit hotline at 1800 275 5555 for immediate assistance after office hours.

In 2020, several residents also encountered an ankle-deep flood, this time on the seventh floor of a Woodlands HDB block.

It was caused by the pump feed endpoint's joint gasket of the wet riser giving away and the defective part has since been replaced.

schermainechoo@asiaone.com

ALSO READ: How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding