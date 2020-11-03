Flooded: Residents on 7th floor of Woodlands HDB block wade through ankle-deep water

Floods in Singapore are normally associated with heavy rain, especially in the low-lying areas.

However, residents living on the seventh floor in Woodlands somehow found themselves wading in ankle-deep water on Sunday (Nov 1).

Several of them stepped out of their flats and were greeted by fast-flowing water along the common corridor.

The unusual sight was filmed by a resident and a video clip of the incident made its way onto Facebook, where it went viral on Monday.

According to the post, the flooding happened at Block 185A, Woodlands Street 13.

In the clip, water can be seen gushing out from behind the door of the wet riser compartment and rushing down the common areas.

A resident told 8World News that the flood lasted for about two to three hours that day, with the water flowing into his living room.

Another resident added that she saw three cleaners, whom she believes were sent by the town council, arriving at the scene to help clear the excess water.

The cause of the flood is said to be linked to a faulty wet riser pump.

When a reporter visited the block the next day, staff from a contractor company mentioned that maintenance works are underway.

AsiaOne has reached out to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council for more information.

