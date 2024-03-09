Uncles surround bikini-clad woman at Hong Kong beach, force her to take photos

A recent viral video showing three middle-aged men surrounding a woman and forcing her to take photos with them has drawn the ire of netizens.

The 23-second clip of the incident, which took place at Repulse Bay Beach in Hong Kong, showed the bikini-clad woman sitting on the beach.

The woman is believed to be a foreigner, reported Hong Kong media.

It is not known when the incident took place.

She was approached by the three men, one of whom put his hand over her shoulder to pose for a photo.

Even though the woman refused their advances, the man paid no heed to her as his companions continued snapping photos.

Another man later also placed his hand on the woman's back for a photo, and the latter could be seen trying unsuccessfully to shake him off.

The video made it rounds on Chinese social media, earning a slew of comments from netizens who were enraged by the actions of the three men.

"Have you not seen foreigners before? Why do you take pictures of them like they're animals?" questioned one.

Others also urged the woman to report the men to the police.

