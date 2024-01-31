Jogger says she was stalked for over an hour in Lavender despite switching route: 'He continued trailing me'

As safe as Singapore is, it is still important to keep a lookout for one's safety.

Which is what this woman did while out on a jog one evening, who then subsequently posted on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 30) recounting about how she was followed by a man while exercising at Lavender.

The woman, who goes by the username Nijhum Ahmed, wrote: "While jogging, this guy kept following me. I switched my route to avoid him, but he continued trailing me near the FairPrice outlet at Kitchener Complex."

She also posted an image of the man whom she claimed had followed her.

From the image posted, a man can be seen dressed in a long-sleeve black T-shirt and talking on the phone.

Ahmed shared in the comments that she captured the image of the stalker while pretending to take photographs of the surroundings.

Worried for her safety, Ahmed mentioned that she sought help from passers-by at the area.

She added that she then called her friend for help.

"When my friend arrived, he saw the guy behind me, and thankfully, he helped me out of that scary situation. Horrible," she wrote.

Ahmed did not mention the time of the incident in her Facebook post, but she shared in the comments that she was followed for over an hour by the man.

Ahmed's post caught the attention of many online who commented that she should have called the police if she felt unsafe.

In response to the comments, Ahmed said that this is not the first time such an incident has happened.

Others gave suggestions on how she should handle such situations in the future.

Some also shared similar encounters of getting stalked in Singapore and how they handled it.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ahmed for comment.

