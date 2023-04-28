'Scariest neighbourhood to live in': Woman warns after being followed and harassed on 2 occasions

Singapore is widely known to be one of the safest countries in the world.

Even then, it is still important to keep a lookout for one's safety.

TikTok user Schastarzshasha took to social media on April 27 to share how unsafe she felt in her neighbourhood, saying that she was stalked and harassed twice when she was with her child.

On her video, Schastarzshasha shared that she and her husband will usually send their daughter to school together every morning.

But on Tuesday (April 25), her husband decided to send their daughter on his motorcycle while Schastarzshasha accompanied their second child to school instead.

The family lives in Redhill estate.

Just when she was about to meet her husband, a man who introduced himself as Sathiya, approached her asking if she knew him and that he lives near their block .

He added that he has seen her for a long time and even knows where she lives, much to her horror. She told AsiaOne that the man also asked for her phone number.

Thankfully her husband happened to be in that area and confronted the man, who hurriedly changed the topic and said that he was only trying to say hi.

The following day, Schastarzshasha encountered another suspicious man when she was heading home with her daughter after school.

She said they were headed to an MRT station to buy some drinks and that was when she noticed a man dressed in green following them.

And while she was waiting for the drinks to be prepared, she recorded the guy staring at her.

The man even followed her all the way to her block, she said.

Once again, her husband came to her rescue after she alerted him that a man was following her but the stalker left as soon as she took the lift.

Netizens worried for her safety commented that she should have reported both incidents to the police.

Others wanted to know where this neighbourhood is, so that others could keep a lookout.

Schastarzshasha told AsiaOne that just today (April 28), an elderly uncle in a car just randomly called out to her.

"Guess it's time for me and my family to find another place to move to," she said.

Man harassing female staff at beauty salon

In another case of harassment, Cherie Yu, the owner of a beauty salon, spoke out about what her staff experienced in a TikTok video on Jan 10.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Yu said that a man visited the salon on Jan 9 to get his nails done but before leaving the salon after his treatment, he told a staff member that he would be coming back.

In the TikTok video, the man can be seen entering the shop later and telling the female employees that he would "wait for them to end work".

"I find that it is already considered harassment," she said, adding that her staff "[kept their] cool" during that episode and went about their day.

She later added that she called the police regarding the incidents and they issued the man a warning.

