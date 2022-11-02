Woman 'shocked and angry' after bouncer allegedly kissed her without consent during Halloween party

A recent Halloween party turned out to be quite a different kind of horror for one woman after she was allegedly sexually harassed during the event.

The woman Melissa Wix posted recently on TikTok and Facebook about how a bouncer kept blowing kisses at her throughout the night despite her boyfriend standing right next to her at a club on Oct 30.

In her post, Wix said she ignored his advances and initially refrained from telling her boyfriend as she "[didn't] want to cause any issues".

However, things took a turn for the worse when the bouncer approached her and allegedly kissed her cheeks while she was leaving the toilet.

"I was really shocked and angry." Wix said in the TikTok. She did not say where this club was at.

After alerting her boyfriend about the incident, he together with their friends and security, confronted the bouncer.

Unfortunately, things allegedly got physical and Wix said she sustained injuries while her boyfriend ended up in the hospital due to his injuries. She did not elaborate on their injuries in her social media posts.

She also added that they alerted the police but the bouncer left the scene before the cops arrived.

After sharing her story on several social media platforms, several people came forward saying that the same guy had allegedly harassed them too.

One woman shared that the bouncer had allegedly forced her to make out with him.

"It's very disgusting but I didn't know he [had] been doing it to so many girls so I never said it out," the alleged victim told Wix.

The woman also offered to give a statement to the cops if Wix needed additional help.

Wix's friend, who claims to work in a bar near the club where she was allegedly assaulted, also shared that the bouncer had tried to kiss her too but she managed to give him the slip.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged against this bouncer.

Earlier in August, another woman claimed that she was harassed by the 'owner' of a bar at Boat Quay.

This woman said she had been dancing near her table when a drunk-looking stranger approached her with a jug in hand. He appeared to have known her friends and she paid no attention to him.

However, he soon started ruffling her hair and rubbing her friend's back. When she told him to move away from their table, he allegedly told her: "I'll get you kicked out, I'm the owner".

The bar later shared that the allegations were false and fabricated.

According to the Sexual Assault Care Centre, if you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, you can make a police report any time after the incident, no matter how long it has been.

Helplines: Police: Call 999 if you require immediate assistance or visit the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre to speak to a police officer. Your identity will be protected.

Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1-767 (24-hour)

National Care Hotline: 1800 202 6868

Aware's Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779 0282

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800 274 4788



