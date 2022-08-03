Woman claims she was harassed by 'owner' of Boat Quay bar, club says no inappropriate handling occurred

Singapore's nightlife is back and many are flooding the clubs to retake the experience lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But not all clubbing experiences are good. For Dzafira Maricar, her experience was marred by a man who proclaimed to be the 'owner' of Limelight Kitchen & Bar, a place she frequented.

She uploaded her allegations on Instagram on Sunday (July 31) and wanted Limelight, located along Boat Quay, to 'issue a clear and public apology'.

In her Instagram post, Dzafira said that she was with her friends at that bar on Friday (July 29), a place with a four-star rating on Google reviews at the time of writing.

Everything was going well but soon went downhill.

Dzafira was enjoying the music and dancing at her table when a random stranger approached her party with a jug in hand.

The drunk-looking stranger, she described, appeared to have known her friends and she paid no attention to him. She also posted that the man began touching her friend by rubbing her back.

All of the sudden, the man allegedly aggressively ruffled Dzafira's hair. She posted that she was both confused and uncomfortable by that man's gesture.

She said she told him to move away from the table but he continued to move towards her.

"I'll get you kicked out, I'm the owner," he allegedly said, according to Dzafira's post.

Before the situation escalated further, a bouncer from the establishment approached them. Dzafira said they told him about the issue and the bouncer told them that person was "not even that important".

The group were asked if they wished to stay but they refused and left.

Limelight has responded on their social media account shortly after Dzafira's post on Sunday saying that the allegations were false and fabricated.

PHOTO: Screengrab/barlimelightsg

According to their post, they initially uploaded a public apology on the same day but took it down after reviewing their CCTV footage.

"...the incident was completely taken out of context and exaggerated," their story said, adding that there was "no inappropriate handling" of any females from that group.

The bar also warned Dzafira that if her post is not taken down, they will have to "take action".

Some netizens who commented on Dzafira's Instagram post claimed that similar incidents have happened in the bar involving the same man touching other females without their consent.

One claimed that a similar incident took place a few weeks ago when one of his girlfriends was approached and touched by the same gentleman.

PHOTO: Screengram/Instagram/skinnyindian

However, one netizen spoke out about Limelight, posting that the bar is a safe place for women.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/skinnyindian

When contacted by AsiaOne, Limelight said that "they'll let authorities handle this" and mentioned that Dzafira's posts were just "allegations".

Dzafira posted that she has since filed a police report and hopes for a fair outcome to be reached.

She also told AsiaOne that she will be letting the authorities take charge "to get the best outcome possible".

ALSO READ: Woman hits the club with adult daughter for the first time, gets dubbed 'Marquee Mummy'