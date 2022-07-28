Woman hits the club with adult daughter for the first time, gets dubbed 'Marquee Mummy'

After a boozy night out, the last thing you'd want to do is tell your parents all about it.

For this American woman who is studying in Singapore, she took it a step further by hitting the club with her mum for the first time.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Thursday (July 28), Iris Zhang shared that her mother had flown in from the US to visit her for a week.

Her friends had planned a night out on July 8 at Marquee in Marina Bay Sands, the 24-year-old university student said, adding "they were super welcoming and said 'just invite her'.

"So I asked [my mum] if she wanted to join us, and she said 'sure'."

While her 53-year-old mum was "open-minded" and happy to be included in the outing, Zhang was initially a bundle of nerves about the whole idea.

"[My mum] kept telling me to go and have fun," she said, adding that her mum has always encouraged her to "enjoy her youth" and live life to the fullest.

Another TikTok video that Zhang shared on Tuesday (July 26) showed that her mum had no problem blending into the younger crowd.

"[We] stayed out till 2.30am. Success," Zhang gushed in the 36-second clip, while showing her mum toasting with her friends and dancing the night away.

Netizens were impressed by how cool her mum was.

"Your mum passed the vibe check," one of them said, while another dubbed the older woman as "Marquee Mummy".

Zhang also told AsiaOne that her mum felt happy to be around so many "young and lively people" who were having a "good time".

She said: "Whenever I travel or do something fun, I often wish my mum would also get to experience it too.

"So I felt super happy that [my mum] got to meet my friends and have fun with us, since she allowed me to move to Singapore [in the first place]."

Now that she has crossed off 'clubbing with mum' on the bucket list, will there be a second time?

"Potentially. It was nice having my mum as a plus-one at the party," she said.

While the local nightlife scene has reopened in April after a two-year hiatus, masks are still required to be worn indoors, except when eating, drinking and photo-taking.

Patrons are no longer required to obtain a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result to enter the venue, the Ministry of Health said, adding that random checks are conducted at nightlife establishments to ensure that only fully-vaccinated people enter these settings.

