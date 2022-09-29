'Why do you keep touching girls?' Woman confronts man who allegedly used spare change as excuse to harass strangers

Af first, she took pity on the poor man who had approached her asking for spare change.

However, her sympathy soon turned to disgust after realising that he was allegedly using it as an excuse to touch her "inappropriately".

In a 16-second TikTok uploaded this morning (Sept 29), the woman, who goes by the name Jessica Meiyan, showed how she confronted the alleged perpetrator in an unknown public location.

Meiyan, who had two other female friends with her, rushed up to the man while shouting "hello, uncle".

Upon hearing her, the man, carrying a large white plastic bag on his left arm, turned around.

Meiyan then asked him for his name in Chinese before saying: "Why do you keep touching girls?"

In response, the man wordlessly walked away.

Meiyan shared in the captions that the man would approach girls and them for spare change.

After which, when he was close enough, she claimed that he would touch the girls inappropriately before saying "thanks". She did not say in the video where she was touched "inappropriately".

In the comments, she also shared that she wished she had "spoken better Mandarin" and "panicked a bit" during the confrontation.

Additionally, she encouraged netizens to use the video to report the man and urged everyone to "stay safe and take care".

As of the time of writing, the video has garnered over 222,700 views and 290 comments.

A number of netizens shared that they too have allegedly encountered the man before at different locations like Orchard, Somerset and Yishun.

Similar to Meiyan, the man had allegedly asked them for money with one saying he was told that his mother had cancer.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kirasica

Many others in the comments thread shared that they had been allegedly touched by him.

One said that he approached her to break a $5 note and then allegedly touched her lower back. Another said she did not know "if it was an accident or on purpose" when a similar incident took place.

However, one netizen, who claimed to be the man's neighbour, stood up for this man and said that he is "mentally disturbed".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kirasica

AsiaOne has reached out to Meiyan for more details.

The Singapore Police Force says that sexual assault is a sexual act to which the victim did not consent to, including outrage of modesty.

According to the Sexual Assault Care Centre, if you've been sexually assaulted or harassed, do make a police report.

Helplines: Police: Call 999 if you require immediate assistance or visit the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre to speak to a police officer. Your identity will be protected.

Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1-767 (24-hour)

National Care Hotline: 1800 202 6868

Aware's Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779 0282

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800 274 4788

ALSO READ: Stranger danger: Women warn of man with hidden camera approaching students in Serangoon

melissateo@asiaone.com